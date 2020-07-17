Actress Conchata Ferrell, who shot to fame by playing Charlie Sheen’s housekeeper Berta on Two And A Half Men, is currently fighting for her life. She was reportedly shifted to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ferrell’s husband Arnie Anderson said that the actress was recently shifted to a long term care facility. He also added that she was in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more than four weeks. Conchata Ferrell was originally admitted to the hospital in May after not feeling well.

Continuing further, Arnie Anderson said things did not go well once she was in the hospital. A few days after being admitted to the ICU, Ferrell suffered a cardiac arrest for about ten minutes. She is currently in a treatment center which is a respiratory unit. The actor is also on dialysis.

Conchata Ferrell is unable to talk or communicate. Anderson also told the portal that The Ranch actress is stable but in a semi-conscious condition. He added that she will take some time to fully recover since it is neurological. Arnie went on saying that there is nothing anyone can do to speed up the process and they are all hoping for the best.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, he is unable to visit Conchata Ferrell often even though she is not positive.

Conchata Ferrell has received several awards for her performance on Two And A Half Men including two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Conchata has also starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Ranch, L.A. Law and Erin Brockovich among other projects.

