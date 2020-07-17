Rihanna is one of the richest female musicians, and the Rude Boy singer doesn’t shy away from spending it on herself. After all, she has made an empire for herself and owns one of the best luxury cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna spends lavishly when it comes to living in style. Not just that, the Work singer is equally giving by nature and often sends cash cards to friends and family on Christmas.

According to Daily Mail, the Rude Boy singer is staying in a rental house in the Hamptons for four weeks and is paying a whopping amount for the same. Any guesses?

Rihanna is reportedly paying $415K to reside in an 8,9000 square feet waterfront property which comes with five bedrooms, a lavish swimming pool, and six and a half washrooms. Not just that, the house has a private boat dock also. Surprised, not really. It’s Rihanna; she better have her money!

The house comes with elegant and calm colour scheming of mostly nudes, whites and gives you vintage feels. This rental house is located on its own island. Back in 2019, the Rude Boy singer surprised fans that she has been living in London for over a year now.

Rihanna’s broker Dylan Eckhardt told New York Times that the house checks every box. The Umbrella singer has reportedly paid a security deposit of $1 million.

Back in 2014, the spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was shot here as Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian spend their summers here in this rental house.

Rihanna’s rental property is nothing but what dreams are made up of!

