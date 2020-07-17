Legendary singer Tina Turner has come out of her retirement at the age of 80 in style. The veteran musician has been making headlines all across following her collaboration with popular Norwegian DJ Kygo. The duo has teamed for the remix version if Tina’s 1984 released iconic song, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

What’s Love Got To Do With It when released in 1984 topped the US charts, and went on to become one of the biggest hit tracks in Tina Turner’s musical career. It was only a few hours back when Kygo took to his youtube channel KygoMusic to release the remix version of the evergreen song.

The remix version of What’s Love Got To Do With It has so far got a decent number of views with good positive feedback in the comments section.

Post releasing the remix version of the iconic track, Kygo tweeted, “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ w/ @LoveTinaTurner out everywhere! It really is a dream come true to work on such an iconic track https://smarturl.it/xWLGTDWI”

'What’s Love Got To Do With It' w/ @LoveTinaTurner out everywhere! 🎶 It really is a dream come true to work on such an iconic track 🖤 https://t.co/ByRh8f4lpb pic.twitter.com/sdkCHsrZfg — Kygo (@KygoMusic) July 17, 2020

It was earlier this week when Kygo had shared his excitement on getting an opportunity to collab with Tina Turner, as he had tweeted, “Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it”

Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it🎶 pic.twitter.com/q4kroHm1H9 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) July 13, 2020

It was in 2008, on her Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour, she had announced it would be her final tour, and mostly retired except for the rare appearances and recordings.

