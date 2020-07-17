On Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Charlize Theron talked about her new movie The Old Guard. She has played an immortal warrior called Andy in the movie. For her role, the 44-year-old actress had to learn to wield the axe.

Therefore, her fight coordinator Daniel Hernandez suggested to “just walk around with the axe at all times,” as Theron put it. Theron told Seth Meyers that she took his direction very seriously and did the same as told. Read on to know what happened next!

It all began when Charlize Theron went out to a restaurant one night before the coronavirus lockdown. She revealed that she noticed that after valet exited her car, he had a very strange look on his face. She said, “He didn’t say anything, and I couldn’t quite understand it. I was like, ‘Did I tip him? Did I not tip enough?”

After rethinking for a brief moment, Charlize Theron realized the actual cause of his concern. She said, “Then I got in the car and the big axe was just lying there and I was like ‘Ohhhh.’ Seth Meyers exclaimed that it didn’t look like a normal woodworking axe. While explaining the axe, Theron said, “It’s like a prehistoric, Amazonian, double-faced axe that just looks like it is going to hurt you by looking at it.”

