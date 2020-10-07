Justin Bieber Partners With Crocs To Design These 'Holy Yummy' Pair Of Footwear

Justin Bieber has been having a pretty good time during the pandemic as after his record-smashing song Holy; he has now partnered with the much-acclaimed footwear Crocs. He hasn’t just partnered with the brand but also designed a very limited edition Crocs for his fans.

Now, those who are Crocs fans know how they scream comfort. Their whole mantra of wearing comfort on your feet has helped them to garner a massive chunk of fans worldwide. Justin made this special announcement by taking the “cake or real” challenge in which he showcased his designed Crocs but as a cake.

He uploaded a couple of ‘takes’ while cutting the Crocs cake. The Justin Bieber x Crocs design will go live on October 13th, Tuesday. Where and how much it’ll cost? Read ahead.

Watch the Crocs-cutting videos here:

In a conversation published on Cision, Justin Bieber said, “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs, said, “Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan – and one of the world’s biggest superstars – Justin Bieber. Having a creative of Justin’s calibre wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it’s his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting.”

Now, there’s no confirmation about when they’re going to come to India and how much they will cost. But, in the US it’ll be launching at the price of $59.99. Apart from the select Crocs’ stores, it’ll also be available on www.thehouseofdrew.com.

