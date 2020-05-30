Jurassic World: Dominion: Sam Neill AKA Dr Grant Reveals When They’ll Start Shooting The Film

Fans of the Jurassic Park series were a tad-bit disappointed when they did not get the desired ending to the first Jurassic Park trilogy. However, Jurassic World 3 rather Jurrasic World: Dominion has been in the minds of fans ever since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released back in 2018.

But what’s gotten the Dinasour film fan even excited is that the franchise is planning to bring back the original cast of the Jurassic Park series back in Jurassic World 3. This means Jurrasic World: Dominion will see the return of veteran characters like Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Yes you read that right! Now hinting at the possibility of Jurassic World 3 beginning its shoot in July, Sam Neill has revealed that the sets of the film are already erected in Pinewood Studios in London. Speaking to the Guardian, Sam has been quoted saying, “I should be going into Pinewood at 6am. All the sets are there, waiting. I miss the company of friends and the conviviality around a table in a restaurant, sharing some good wine together. I can’t wait to get back to it. One hopes that people haven’t got used to being without it.”

For those of you unversed, it was being speculated that the 3rd installment of the film would be an end to everything that we have seen in the dinosaur world so far. However, some also say that Jurassic World: Dominion will in fact pave way for a fresh start, after giving an end to the 3 part franchise. (Six-part franchise if you start to count the first installment of Jurassic Park as well). However, there is no official word from Universal about the fate of the Jurassic series so far.

While we are mighty excited for the return of Dr. Grant and his friends, do let us know your thoughts about the same in our comments section below.

