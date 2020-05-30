Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Lavish Wedding Costed THIS Whopping Amount?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is one couple that fans till date look out for. They got married in 2000 but unfortunately called it quits post 5 years of togetherness. Reportedly, Angelina Jolie was the reason behind it all. But do you know the massive sum that the duo spent on their marriage back in the 2000s? To begin with, it will leave you mind-boggled!

It is believed that Brad Pitt and his ladylove Jennifer Aniston left no stones unturned. They wanted the big day to be a dream wedding. The couple reportedly walked down the aisle in Malibu, atop a cliff. It is believed that they rented a five-acre multimillion-dollar estate overlooking the Pacific ocean. Now you know where that beach wedding statements come from?

Furthermore, the guest list included as many as 200 people. Guess which star celebs made the cut? Of course, Jennifer Aniston’s FRIENDS co-star and BFF Courteney Cox was a part. Apart from that, Brad Pitt’s Fight Club’ co-stars Ed Norton, Salma Hayek, and Cameron Diaz graced the ceremony too.

A report by Mirror.co.uk states that The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor had spent a whopping sum for 50,000 flowers exclusively by Beverly Hills florist La Premiere. Our bride Jen carried Dutch Vendela roses bouquet.

Then comes the security, which of course would witness no compromise. So, a hell lot of money went there as well. As far as the food is concerned, the guests had a lavish time on the table with Shrimp, Caviar, Dom Perignon champagne amongst other exquisite stuff.

All in all, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt spent around a whopping $1 million on their wedding. That seems like a lot of money, especially during that time.

The couple got married on July 29, 2000. However, things took a toll when Brad met Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Rumours of cheating floated by, and post some time, Jennifer Aniston and the husband mutually called for a divorce.

