Avengers: Endgame Trivia #66: THIS Is Tom Holland’s Favourite Scene From Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland won hearts again as Peter Parker and his superhero character in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the actor nailed it while showing his pain of missing Tony Stark and trying to move on. His love life also started well with MJ in this 2019 Marvel film.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom’s Spider-Man had to deal with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Peter trusted him as he found someone to talk to about Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s death. But we all know he was evil. Before him, Peter had to fight the Elemental monsters which are said to be a result of everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame. But all that was just an illusion created by Mysterio.

The scenes in which Spider-Man fights these elemental monsters are mindblowing. Tom Holland also shared one of his favourite fight scenes from Far From Home. In our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #66 today, we will tell you the same. The actor had shared that one of his favourite action scenes is in Venice when he deals Water Elemental attack. In this scene, his character runs across a series of poles. The actor didn’t wear shin guards during this particular scene and he has no regrets about the same.

The end credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home has shocked everyone. Fans can’t wait to know what happens to Peter Parker now that his identity as Spider-Man is revealed.

This was our Avengers: Endgame trivia for today. We will share more exciting facts about your favourite films and characters every day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!