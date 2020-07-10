Joseph Gordon-Levitt Agrees That His Character Tom Hansen Was The Actual Villain In 500 Days Of Summer, His Tweet Goes Viral

2009 romantic film 500 Days Of Summer has a fanbase of its own. The Marc Webb directed film had Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Zooey Deschanel playing the lead roles. Since 11 years of its release, people have always pointed out how Summer Finn played by Zooey Deschanel was a villain of the film for breaking the heart of Tom Hansen played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. At the same time, there has also been a counter opinion which says Tom was the real villain for wanting Summer to be his typical dream girl.

Amid the forever going on debate, Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently agreed on Twitter that his character was actually a villain in the film. Sharing a meme which calls Tom the real villain of 500 Days Of Summer, Joseph wrote, “I approve this message”

I approve this message 👀 https://t.co/AVnY3bbCPU — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 9, 2020

The tweet went viral in no time as it got more than 50k RTs and 300k+ likes.

But this is not the first time that Joseph Gordon-Levitt has agreed to this thought. Earlier in 2019 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zooey Deschanel said that Summer was not the villain of 500 Days of Summer. She said, “This is a movie with zero dramatic irony. Zero. It is 100 percent from Tom’s point of view, which we’ve talked about before, but it’s one thing people very much misunderstand about the movie. They think Summer’s a villain,” she said.

“And a lot of it has to do with this voiceover, and I think that’s sort of part of the point, that the voiceover sounds authoritative, so you believe that it’s true,” Gordon-Levitt agreed. “We all think that our perspective is authoritative, and Tom thinks that his perspective is authoritative. But life’s actually a lot more subjective than that.”

What are your thoughts on this?

