Hollywood To Suffer Due To The Lack Of Coverage For COVID- 19 Illness By Insurers!

The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has created a ruckus all across the globe. Just like every other field, the media too is suffering big time and Hollywood, in particular, suffering huge losses.

Now the addition to the already existing crisis is, the insurers have largely stopped covering COVID-19 illness for independent Hollywood films and TV shows. Such a step is causing a headache for the makers, who are looking to resume the shoots amidst the precautions.

Apart from COVID-19, even some communicable diseases are excluded by the insurers from their coverage. And the major issue is, without getting coverage, many producers with not be able to get a completion bond, without which the banks won’t grant money.

This entire scenario is an alarming one as there is a high possibility that less Hollywood projects will be catered during 2021.

Speaking of such a step by insurers, Independent film producer Robert Salerno quoted, “There will be less content of the calibre that we’re used to,” reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, addressing such a crisis, Joe Russo recently stated that he would be more than happy to re-release Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to help raise the movie business all around the world.

Talking to Cinemablend, Russo said, “For us, that’s really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally. To have been a part of movies that did that, on that scale with that level of emotional connection from the audience, was really very touching, and will be the highlight of our careers. So, using those films to get people back into the theaters? We would be ecstatic. I mean, any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support.”

