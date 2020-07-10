365 Days: Petition To Remove Netflix’s Controversial Show Gets Upto 75,000 Signs

The Polish film, 365 Days, that released on Netflix only recently, has been hitting the headlines ever since. While woman all over the globe has been swooning over the leading man, Michele Morrone there have been many others who have been asking for a ban by calling it soft porn.

Now, a campaign started by social media influencer Mikayla Zazon has launched a campaign against Netflix, asking the streaming giant to pull down 365 Days. In the petition, Zazon claims that the film glorifies the Stockholm Syndrome and mocks victims of the abuse in a way.

The bigger piece of news is that the petition has already garnered 75000 signs in a matter of days. The most brutal and blunt criticism for the film has come from singer Duffy who wrote an open letter to Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings. For those of you who have joined in late, Duffy recently opened up about her own horror story of being kidnapped and then raped.

In her letter directed to Netflix and 365 Days, Duffy said, “It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a ‘sexy’ movie. We all know Netflix would not host material glamorising paedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes against humanity. Tragically, victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and yet in 365 Days their suffering is made into an ‘erotic drama’, as described by Netflix.”

Duffy’s letter also in the most brutally honest way pointed out all that was wrong in 356 Days. “For those who have watched it, we know (the male lead) talks about child trafficking, sedates her, imprisons her, sexually assaults her and has sexual relations with her without consent. The main character also uses abuse tactics such as gaslighting, coercion, reproductive coercion and Stockholm Syndrome to financially, physically, sexually, emotionally and digitally abuse the woman he had taken.”

However, Netflix has refused to take down the film and has issued a statement in response to Duffy’s letter. The statement reads, “We believe strongly in giving our members around the world more choice and control over their Netflix viewing experience. Members can choose what they do and do not want to watch by setting maturity filters at a profile level and removing specific titles to protect from content they feel is too mature.”

“365 Days” is an erotic drama, based the Polish book ‘Trilogy’ penned by Blanka Lipinska.

