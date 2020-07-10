Carrie Underwood Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Husband Mike Fisher & A Cute Message On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Singer Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher make an adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The duo is one of the most liked and adored couples from the musical field. Carrie who is quite active on social media with close to 10 Million followers on Instagram, today shared a throwback picture of herself and husband Mike from their teenage days.

Along with the picture, ‘The Champion’ singer penned a cute and adorable message for their younger selves. Carrie Underwood’s caption read, ” Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!”

“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more…without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!” added the singer.



For those unversed, Carrie Underwood’s hubby Mike Fisher is a former professional ice hockey centre who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Carrie and Mike took wedding vows on 10th July 2010 at Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia. The duo is blessed with two sons, Isaiah (5) and Jacob (1).

