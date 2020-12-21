Social media influencer and model, Joselyn Cano is no more. The beauty, who has been dubbed the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ reportedly died and was 29 at the time of death. Read on to know more about it below.

Her family is still to confirm the news of her death. However, the model’s fans claim her funeral is available on YouTube.

As reported by Sun-Sentinel, Joselyn Cano passed away after a botched medical procedure. The surgery was reportedly a b*tt-lift surgery in Colombia. For the unversed, a Brazilian b*tt lifts involve grafting fat from one area of the body to the buttocks.

Joselyn Cano’s fans claim the reportedly late model’s funeral was uploaded on Wednesday by Akes Family Funeral Home in Riverside, California. The funeral home is about an hour from Newport Beach, where Cano was based.

The description of Joselyn Cano’s funeral footage reads, “Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020.”

The news of the tragic death of the ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ was first shared by model Lira Mercer. She tweeted, “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that’s wild.” In her following tweet, she wrote, “She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet.”

Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery 😳 that’s wild 😩 — Lira Mercer (@Lira_Galore_) December 16, 2020 She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet 😢 — Lira Mercer (@Lira_Galore_) December 16, 2020

Lira Mercer’s followers replied to her tweet, expressing their grief. One wrote, “This shit REALLY FUCKIN HURTS AND SUCKS. I talked to her on ONLYFANS 2 Weeks Ago, and I promised her I’d RENEW my Subscription to her Page by Christmas Next Week or New Year’s. She was a BEAUTIFUL ANGEL and I’m UTTERLY HEARTBROKEN knowing I’ll never be able to talk to her again” Another commented, “Her friends and family started posting about her whereabouts on FB Dec 14 asking the surgery community if anyone knew about her because she left to Colombia to have surgery and they still hadn’t heard from her. That evil doctor she ended up with tried to hide her death.”

Model Jenna Lane also paid tribute to Joselyn Cano. She wrote on social media, “Rest In Peace To A Dear Friend Joselyn Cano. I’m still so shocked about the news. I didn’t want it to be true. Still in shock…”

May Joselyn Cano’s soul rest in peace.

