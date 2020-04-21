Jennifer Lopez Nails A Barbra Streisand Song While Wearing A Special Sweatshirt During Her One World Performance

Jennifer Lopez gave a stellar performance at One World: Together at Home, the live benefit concert to support the WHO in the fight against COVID-19. The event was filled with fantastic performances by many singers with the likes of Lady Gaga and John Legend. But what caught our attention is that while singing Barbra Streisand’s “People.”Lopez wore a Coach sweatshirt that featured an old photo of Streisand.

Everyone’s aware about the fact that Jennifer is actually the face of Coach’s spring 2020 campaign and frequently wears this top. Jennifer kept things cozy and casual with her setup, and her on-point sweatshirt certainly made it look perfect. JLo participated in the event honoring healthcare workers on the front lines against the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from her, there were other musicians as well like Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and more.

During her performance, J Lo stated – ”Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing”, “You know there’s one thing that I realized more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other”.

The singer concluded her performance by saying ‘I miss you’ to fans before blowing a kiss at the camera. She later posted a clip to Instagram, writing: ‘I tried to put together with all the love in the world a thank you to everyone out there fighting, working, sacrificing and doing their part. I love you, I’m with you and I MISS YOU!’

Jenny from the block is staying home with her family to fight COVID-19, and you should too: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. We love you, @jlo! #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/AJVqh24Klk — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

And a humble thank you to my idol @barbrastreisand for always inspiring me in the best and toughest times. J Lo left no chance to honour Barbra Streisand during her whole performance.

