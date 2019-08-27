Jennifer Lopez After Watching Herself In Hustlers: “I Was A Little Bit Sick To My Stomach”

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she got disturbed after watching herself play a stripper in her movie “Hustlers“.

“When I watched the movie for the first time, I was like, a little bit sick to my stomach. I was like, ‘Oh my God! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!’ They were playing with fire,” Lopez told etonline.com.

Lopez features in “Hustlers” as Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s.

For her, the challenging part of the movie was committing to the costumes.

“It’s not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits. Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You’re out there naked,” she added.

