Jennifer Aniston Would Rather Live Alone Than In A Fearful Marriage With Brad Pitt?

FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston, apart from being in the limelight for her work, has also grabbed it for her much-spoken about relationships with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Though her recent reunion with Brad made headlines, Aniston has been keeping her status very much single for the past few years.

For the ones who are unaware, Jennifer Aniston married Brad Pitt in 2000. It was 5 years later that the trouble in their paradise led to their divorce. In 2015, the FRIENDS star took the wedding vows with Justin Theroux. But, they decided to part their ways in just 2 years of marriage.

Now according to an old interview, the actor has found peace in staying single and is enjoying her own company. As per her, she has overcome the fear of being alone.

Talking to Elle in 2018, when asked about past relationships and what she has learnt, Jennifer Aniston said, “Sure, there were bumps and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive.”

“To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice,” she added.

However, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made it to the headlines again post their reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pictures from the same had gone viral, and fans of the two were wishing for them to come back together.

