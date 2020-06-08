FRIENDS: WHAT! Lisa Kudrow’s Son Is NOT A Fan Of Her Work As Phoebe

Actress Lisa Kudrow, who is popular for playing Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom FRIENDS, says her son Julian is not a fan of her work.

What does her 22-year-old son make of the FRIENDS phenomenon? “We don’t talk about it a lot. He’s been thrilled about certain things I’ve done but he’s not a fan of mine and I don’t want him to be. I want him to be my son. He should hold me accountable for parental things,” our Phoebe Buffay told OK! magazine.

Lisa Kudrow says she and her husband Michel Stern “lucked out” in parenthood because their son is “unbelievably great”. “He’s unbelievably great. We lucked out. I try to advise him about girls and then I realise I probably don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Lisa Kudrow says motherhood has changed everything for her.

“Motherhood changed everything. I remember thinking, ‘Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this. I get it.’ The sad thing is, a lot of things stopped being funny. There are a lot of movies and TV shows I can’t watch any more.”

Lisa Kudrow says she can’t watch “children getting hurt or doctor shows.”

“Motherhood changed my sensitivity. But I loved ‘The Crown’. I went through that real fast.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!