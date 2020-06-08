Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan Reveals How He Manages To Deal With Depression

The ongoing condition across the globe amid the Coronavirus pandemic is quite depressing. The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in many countries. Thousands of people across the world have lost jobs, and also the deadly virus has claimed the lives of many people. WWE superstar Daniel Bryan who has a long history with depression, after a recent episode of Total Bellas, received many requests from fans to reveal how he deals with depression.

Fans’ request didn’t go unnoticed, as Daniel Bryan shared a special video on The Bella Twins Youtube channel managed by his wife Brie Bella and sister-in-law Nikki Bella. The video had Daniel explaining how he manages to destress himself and battle with depression.

The multiple-time WWE Champion revealed that two books that helped him cope with depression. The first one being ‘Lost Connections’ by Johann Hari and the second one, ‘The End of Mental Illness’ by Daniel Amen.

Speaking further on one of the previous videos on Total Bellas where Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella visit Shaman for former’s depression issues. The WWE superstar said, “I think you should go see somebody that you connect with to talk to about depression and understands it. Why the shaman specifically works for me is because I have a natural guard up against therapists. I’ve never gone to a therapist where I’ve felt in tune with the therapist. When I went to the Shaman, it’s weird because we’ve got cameras around, but midway through, even before we went into the sweat lodge, I wasn’t even thinking about the cameras being there.”

“Some people relate well to therapists, so it’s important to find a mode of healing that works for you. That doesn’t mean you’ll be magically healed or anything like that, I still struggle with depression. You may still struggle with depression, but you have to keep trying, not only for yourself but for the people you love.” added Daniel Bryan.

On the wrestling front, Daniel Bryan will soon be going one on one with AJ Styles for the prestigious Intercontinental championship which was recently relinquished by Sami Zayn.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!