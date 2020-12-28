Jennifer Aniston in 2019 broke the internet when she joined Instagram. She made headlines for breaking the Guinness Book Of World records for the fastest time for an Instagram account to reach one million followers, reaching the milestone in just five hours and 16 minutes. However, now the actress is making headlines for a different reason.

The Friends star took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of a Christmas tree ornament which had the words ‘our first pandemic’ written on it. While she didn’t mention any further comment or explanation in her story, netizens seemingly took offence calling it an insensitive post.

While users claimed that many families had to skip their Christmas celebrations due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, some defended calling it that the bauble may not belong to her. Check some of these reactions below:

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020 They do. Thy aren’t affected by this at all. They still go out, travel, make money hang out. Then post stuff like this trying to seem like they relate w/ us and all it shows is that they don’t. — sun🌦 (@iipeppermintt) December 26, 2020

Some users defended her saying that it was obviously an opportunity to educate people on the challenges and risks of the pandemic. They also argued that the pandemic is still around and not ending any time soon. Moreover, the actress conveyed in a humorous manner.

Just saw that Jennifer Aniston is getting canceled over a “our first pandemic” ornament? My mom’s coworker gave her one for Christmas everyone here needs to calm down lol — Justice (@JessFaithMarie) December 26, 2020

However, on the other hand, Jennifer Aniston has been an ardent supporter of wearing masks and taking precautions during the pandemic. Back in the month of June, the actress also talked about the importance of wearing masks and supporting small businesses during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared an exciting announcement on her Instagram. She said that she is the new Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins, and she will focus on product innovation and brand strategy for the brand. Last month, she shared a few pictures of herself with the products, and wrote, “I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly…so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!”

What do you think about Jennifer sharing a picture of a Christmas tree ornament on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

