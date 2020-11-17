Hollywood actor Jack Black grabbed attention of many when he stripped down to his undergarment for a wet dance. Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner were left in splits too.
The actor had been dared to do the sensual WAP dance of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and he took it up like a pro.
In the clip posted on Instagram on Monday, Jack Black is seen twerking and doing some acrobatic moves on the ground. He got a little help from someone who off-camera doused him with water, reports billboard.com.
Jack Black’s friends and admirers soon left hilarious comments.
“Get it!!!” said actor Robert Downey Jr, while Jeremy Renner added: “Nothing but love for ya brother.”
Actress Naomi Watts left many teary-eyed laughing emojis and trophy emoji with the comment: “Owning it!!”
Jack Black had earlier become talk of town with his shirtless TikTok dance video.
