It’s Tea Over Weed For Ed Sheeran – The ‘Perfect’ Singer REVEALS!

Singer Ed Sheeran has quit smoking marijuana because he prefers to be “alert”.

The singer, who wrote the song “Sweet Mary Jane” about his love of the drug in 2015, said that he has given up his smoking sessions as he found that the psychoactive substance clouded his creativity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Sheeran added: “I’ve stopped smoking weed. I found myself just sitting at home watching films. I only ever create (when I’m) sober. I like to be alert. I find most ideas happen when you have a cup of tea. For me, anyway.”

He went on to explain that he has also decided to ditch alcohol until his live concerts are over.

“We don’t have booze in the venue until after the gig. I love embracing chaos, but only when the job is done. I worked really hard to get into this position – and I’m going to continue working hard to maintain that position and grow,” he said.

