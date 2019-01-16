From Salman Khan To Ranveer Singh: Will Kangana Ranaut & Nawazuddin Continue The ‘Republic Day’ Winning Streak?

The festive season is of utmost importance for the Bollywood releases. All biggies starring superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, are mostly scheduled to arrive during Eid, Diwali or Christmas. In recent past years, the weekend of Republic day (26th January) has proved to be a boon for the industry, yielding a hefty return. Now all eyes are set on Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, releasing during this Republic Day weekend.

Two of the much-talked-about movies, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray, clashing on 25th January 2019, have managed to create enough buzz due to their gripping subjects. While Manikarnika featuring flamboyant Kangana Ranaut, is based on rebellion Rani Lakshmibai, also known as Queen Of Jhansi, Thackeray movie is based on the controversial political career of Shivsena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The casting of Nawazuddin Siddiqui to portray Balasaheb has created a decent hype for the movie.

Although, both the movies are clashing on 25th January, it is being said that the auspicious weekend due of Republic Day to yield bountiful for both the releases. Also considering the track record of the last five years, the occasion has proved to be beneficial for the box office.

Take a look at the Bollywood releases during Indian Republic Day weekend (2014-2018):

Jai Ho

Jai Ho starring superstar Salman Khan, was released on 24th January 2014. Despite mixed word-of-mouth, the movie turned out to be a success by minting 111 crores at the box office.

Baby

Neeraj Pandey directorial Baby released on 23rd January 2015, received highly positive reviews and featured one of the best acts by Akshay Kumar. Baby turned out to be a good success, making 95.50 crores in a lifetime run.

Airlift

Airlift was released on 22nd January 2016 and enjoyed an extended weekend of Republic day. The movie was declared as superhit with a total of 129 crores.

Raees and Kaabil

2017 saw one of the biggest Bollywood clashes with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil releasing on 25th January. Both of them proved to be profitable ventures at the box office. While Raees collected 137.51 crores, Kaabil made a total of 126.85 crores.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat released on 25th January, was the second biggest hit of 2018 after Sanju. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmaavat made a monstrous total of 300.26 crores at the box office.

Now with enough buzz working in their favour, it will be exciting to see if Manikarnika and Thackeray work wonders at the ticket windows and carry forward Bollywood’s success trend during Republic Day weekend.

