In Avengers: Infinity War Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Already Had A PERFECT Response To The Current Global Disaster

Avengers: Infinity War which released in 2018 has a very famous dialogue by Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man which ironically has become relevant for today’s time during the pandemic.

There have been various movies about the situation but we think we’ve found just the one which is an apt representation. Check out below which dialogue are talking about.

The discussion in the dialogue goes like:

Ebony Maw: Hear me, and rejoice! You are about to die at the hands of the Children of Thanos. Be thankful, that your meaningless lives are now contributing to…

Tony Stark: I’m sorry, Earth is closed today. You better pack it up and get outta here.

Here’s the meme on it:

Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with Avengers: Endgame, which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.

It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April.

The film’s star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, “Avengers: Endgame” dethroned “Avatar” to become the world’s highest-grossing film of all time.

