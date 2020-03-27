Here’s Why Sania Mirza Feels Parineeti Chopra Cannot Star In Her Biopic, Wants These Actresses To Portray Her Instead

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza’s biopic has been the talk of the town since a very long time. While there are several names that have been speculated, the strongest has been that of Sania’s closest friend Parineeti Chopra. But now the player has opened up on why Parineeti cannot star in her biopic and also suggested a few options who can.

Sania had earlier revealed that she has sold the rights to her biopic to Ronnie Screwvala and had also listed the names who she want to play herself in the film.

Recently while talking to Pinkvilla, Sania revealed that Parineeti cannot play the part since she is already playing Saina Nehwal in her biopic. Sania said, “Pari can’t do it because she’s doing Saina Nehwal now. So I guess she’s out of the picture.”

For the unversed, Parineeti is playing Saina Nehwal in her biopic and she has been prepping for it since a long time.

Talking about who will play her if not Pari, she said, “There are so many amazing actors and I’m sure they could do justice to my role.”

When quizzed to take names, she said, “Alia (Bhatt), Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone), Sara Ali Khan . A lot would depend on the script, there are so many things involved.” Sania said that the film is in pre-production and that, “We’re looking for directors right now.”

Sania had earlier in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show had revealed that she will be a active member on the film and will assess steps to make sure the film comes out authentic.

She had said, “It’s going to be a mutual thing. I need to sit down with the writers because even though I wrote an autobiography, I feel that a lot of people don’t really know what actually a sportsperson goes through. They always see the glitz and the glamour, the red carpets… But they don’t actually see the hours of hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices your parents make, financially or whatever it is. So I would like to be an active part of it.”

