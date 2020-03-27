Hichki Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Rani Mukerji’s 2018 Starrer

Hichki Box Office: Rani Mukerji’s 2018 film Hichki released amidst good expectations. The trailer of the film was liked by the audience and the story was promising. Upon release, the film was appreciated and ended up doing a total business of 46.17 crores in its seven-week run. The film almost completed 50 days at the Box Office despite no so strong start.
The YRF backed film was made on a budget of 20 crores and reaped profits of 130.85% thus proving to be a Box Office Hit.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 3.30 crores
Day 2: 5.35 crores
Day 3: 6.70 crores
First Weekend: 15.35 crores
Day 4: 2.40 crores
Day 5: 2.35 crores
Day 6: 2.60 crores
Day 7: 3.40 crores
First Week: 26.10 crores
Day 8: 2.40 crores
Day 9: 2.60 crores
Day 10: 3.40 crores
Day 11: 1.10 crore
Day 12: 1 crore
Day 13: 0.90 crore
Day 14: 0.90 crore
Second Week: 12.3 crores
Day 15: 0.50 crore
Day 16: 0.95 crore
Day 17: 1.30 crore
Day 18: 0.35 crore
Day 19: 0.35 crore
Day 20: 0.35 crore
Day 21: 0.35 crore
Third Week: 4.15 crores
Fourth Week: 2 crores
Fifth Week: 1.05 crore
Sixth Week: 0.40 crore
Seventh Week: 0.17 crore
Total: 46.17 crores
