Hichki Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Rani Mukerji’s 2018 Starrer

Hichki Box Office: Rani Mukerji’s 2018 film Hichki released amidst good expectations. The trailer of the film was liked by the audience and the story was promising. Upon release, the film was appreciated and ended up doing a total business of 46.17 crores in its seven-week run. The film almost completed 50 days at the Box Office despite no so strong start.

The YRF backed film was made on a budget of 20 crores and reaped profits of 130.85% thus proving to be a Box Office Hit.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 3.30 crores

Day 2: 5.35 crores

Day 3: 6.70 crores

First Weekend: 15.35 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.35 crores

Day 6: 2.60 crores

Day 7: 3.40 crores

First Week: 26.10 crores

Day 8: 2.40 crores

Day 9: 2.60 crores

Day 10: 3.40 crores

Day 11: 1.10 crore

Day 12: 1 crore

Day 13: 0.90 crore

Day 14: 0.90 crore

Second Week: 12.3 crores

Day 15: 0.50 crore

Day 16: 0.95 crore

Day 17: 1.30 crore

Day 18: 0.35 crore

Day 19: 0.35 crore

Day 20: 0.35 crore

Day 21: 0.35 crore

Third Week: 4.15 crores

Fourth Week: 2 crores

Fifth Week: 1.05 crore

Sixth Week: 0.40 crore

Seventh Week: 0.17 crore

Total: 46.17 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!