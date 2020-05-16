Hailey Bieber Felt Guilty Initially For Marrying Justin Bieber, Says, “I Wish I Hadn’t Done This”

Soon, it will be 2 years since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married. Their wedding news came as a surprise to all their fans as it was completely unexpected. LikeaLike other married couple, even they had to face challenges and misunderstandings, but everything worked out always.

On Friday, Hailey Bieber opened her heart out about how she was filled with guilt for months after marrying Justin Bieber. In an interaction with Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel, Hailey said that getting married should not be taken lightly. It’s not a joke and a very serious commitment. For her, it was a very thought out life decision and it took every ounce of her faith in Jesus to step forward in that.

Hailey Bieber added, “Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn’t done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it’s A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we’ve done but it doesn’t have to define who we are and it didn’t have to define me in my relationship.”

“It didn’t have to define me as a married woman and as a wife. We’re constantly evolving especially in Jesus. Our relationship with Christ is always going deeper and deeper,” Hailey Bieber shared.

The couple seems happy together now. But still, we wonder what Justin Bieber has to say about Hailey Bieber opening up about feeling guilty post their wedding.

