Due to the lockdown, the entertainment industry has come to standstill and shoots have been called off. No one knows when things will go back to normal. A lot of Marvel projects are also stalled and Guardians of The Galaxy 3 and Black Panther 2 are a part of it. Recently, there were reports that the shooting of these films might start next year in February and March, respectively.

The reports mentioned that as Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther 2 is set to release in 2022, the makers want to start the shooting soon. While Chris Pratt’s Guardians of The Galaxy 3 has no release date yet, it was said that they will start filming around the same time. So is it true? Read on.

Recently, GoTG 3 director James Gunn addressed this news going around the shooting date. But there was no mention of Black Panther 2. A Twitter user asked him, “Hi James! I spoke with a technical worker who told me they had a date for the beginning of 2021, January / February. I understand what is the date they have.”

To this, James Gunn responded, “Whoever was telling you we were starting to film then was incorrect. I have a whole movie to finish here and I won’t be done by then. But hi!!”

Whoever was telling you we were starting to film then was incorrect. I have a whole movie to finish here and I won’t be done by then. But hi!! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 29, 2020

Well, this clears the rumours surrounding the shooting of Guardians of The Galaxy 3. Talking about Black Panther 2, Marvel is known for making an official announcement about everything. So fans will have to wait for MCU to announce the filming date of Chadwick Boseman starrer.

Meanwhile, the story of Black Panther 2 and GoTG 3 will be the after-effects of events that happened in Avengers: Endgame. There are reports that Namor will make an entry in the Marvel world in BP 2, but nothing is confirmed yet. On the other hand, last month, James Gunn revealed that there will be a death of one of the characters in Guardians of The Galaxy 3.

