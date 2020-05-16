DC Trivia #6: Did You Know Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Has 3 Different Laughs?

In 2019, Joaquin Phoenix gave a phenomenal performance as DC Comics’ villain, Joker in Todd Phillips’ directorial. The film wasn’t Batman V Joker saga but an entirely different take on the character. After Heath Ledger’s terrific act as the clown of crime in The Dark Knight, fans were curious to see how Phoenix portrays the character. Well, he nailed it!

Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck was in depression, neglected by society and unhappy. All this made him walk onto the path of crime. The praises for Joaquin’s performance can go on and on, but one can never forget his laugh in the film.

But what if we tell you that in Joker, Arthur Fleck or Joker has 3 different kinds of laughs? That’s our DC trivia #6 for today. In an interview with Deadline, director Todd Phillips had revealed that Joker has 3 different types of laughs – Affliction laugh, the ‘One of the Guys Laugh’ and the ‘Authentic Joy’ laugh.

Joaquin Phoenix had revealed that the audition process for Joker laughs was uncomfortable for him. The Oscar-winner shared why he felt it was important to audition his Joker laugh. The actor had stated, “No, I have to do this, because if I don’t do this now if I can’t force myself to find it now, then forever, I’m going to f—ing p— out.”

Joker went on to become one of the successful films of 2019 and Joaquin also won an Oscar. However, the actor has no plans to be a part of the DC superhero world further. Hence, fans might not get to see him fighting Batman in films.

This was our DC trivia today. We will share more such interesting facts about your favourite films and characters every day.

