White Lines Review: This Murder Mystery By Money Heist Creator Álex Pina Is Trippy AF!

White Lines Review: Álex Pina, creator of Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has written and created this Netflix series. So I had to give it a try. There are no spoilers in this review.

No of Episodes: 10

Cast: Laura Haddock, Daniel Mays, Nuno Lopes, Tom Rhys Harries, Marta Milans, Juan Diego Bottoas.

Director: Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto, Ashley Way, Alvaro Brechner.

White Lines Review: What is it about?

20 years after her brother Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries) goes missing, Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) finds out that he was murdered in Ibiza. She decides to leave behind everything and goes to Ibiza to find the truth. Zoe meets all of Axel friends who she suspects to be his murderer. So is it one of his friends or not? You’ll have to find it out.

White Lines Review: What’s good?

I love the beaches, party scenes and pools shown throughout the series. Considering how stuck I am since March due to lockdown, it was good to see new places and beautiful beaches virtually.

Let’s talk about the series now. White Lines is being cited as ‘murder mystery’ but the show is more about doing drugs, parties, org*es, s*x and living life recklessly. It’s about ecstasy and making the most out of every moment. Everyone in the series wants to have fun during their 20s and when they are in their 40s, they have no clue how to have fun again. Well, the reopening of Axel’s case is the thrill they didn’t expect and how it will completely change their life.

While Zoe is investigating the truth of her brother’s death, she also finds her true self. She was 15 when her brother goes missing and hence, had a depressing teenage life. She had also attempted suicide. But here in Ibiza, she is all by herself, independent and have no one to tell her to live in control. So, the reopening of her brother’s case did some good to Zoe but as they say, nothing good lasts forever. Mind you, this is nothing like your typical mystery thriller. So don’t expect cops knocking doors, chasing and investigating bad guys or detectives spying suspects to find the truth.

Every episode will take you on a beach ride and flashy drug parties. It feels like you are in a party for 10 hours and the murder mystery is just a small part of it. There’s no doubt that Ibiza is beautiful during the day and ravishing during the night. But the excellent camera work and the foot-tapping songs used throughout the series make is a cherry on the cake.

White Lines Review: What’s bad?

10-hour feels too much in this whodunnit case. The first two episodes were quite slow. The real drama and craze started from the 3rd episode. But the narration slows down at times till we reach the 10th season. It kind of cuts you off with the story for some time. As I was enjoying the story, suspense and was curious to know the real murderer, I wish it wasn’t such a long journey.

Despite being a mystery thriller, White Lines sometimes feels like it’s a teenage crime drama like Riverdale. The only difference is, in this series, it’s the adults who will take you along to unfold the mystery.

White Lines Review: Performances

Laura Haddock gives an amazing performance. From being this frightened, not-so-confident woman, her character shows growth and major changes till we reach the end.

Tom Rhys Harries, Marta Milans, Nuno Lopes and Daniel Mays give noteworthy performances as the supporting cast.

White Lines Review: Final Word

Overall, I had fun while watching White Lines. Due to the slow pace, I felt disconnected at times. So one needs to have patience. Another positive factor is it wasn’t a typical murder mystery set in a dark tone. The music wasn’t serious or melancholic either, it was lively. As we all are stuck in our homes, this 10-hour trip to these beaches, clubs and parties in Ibiza with a murder mystery to solve is worth a try. It’s trippy AF.

Also, it’s by Money Heist creator Álex Pina so there is some kind of madness we have witnessed in his heist drama.

White Lines Review Star Ratings: 3/5 Stars

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!