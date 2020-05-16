Avengers: Endgame: THIS Avenger Attacks Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk In Unseen Version!

In Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk wasn’t angry anymore. He turned into Smart Hulk as Bruce Banner decided not to treat his alter-ego as some kind of disease. Smart Hulk received mixed reactions from the fans. But the makers said that this is what the character is now.

In the previous Marvel films, we have seen Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor against Hulk. But what if we tell you that in Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo’s character was attacked by fellow Avengers, Hawkeye in one version. Played by Jeremy Renner, Clint Barton was initially going to fight the giant green Avenger. But the cut never made to the film.

That’s our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #52 for today. This revelation was made by co-director Anthony Russo himself. As reported by Insider, after testing the time heist technology, Hawkeye attacks Smart Hulk. Anthony said, “We did a version of this scene where Hawkeye attacks Smart Hulk because he’s so angry about being pulled back.”

When Hawkeye attacks Smart Hulk, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow runs to Hawkeye and stops him. That’s when he tells everyone that their time machine technology worked.

We wonder how the fans would’ve reacted seeing two OG Avengers fighting off each other in Avengers: Endgame. In the past, we have seen Iron Man and Captain America fighting off each other in Captain America: Civil War.

Meanwhile, after Endgame, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye will be seen in standalone Disney+ series. However, Marvel has not revealed any film or series starring Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk.

That was our Avengers: Endgame trivia for today. We will share another interesting fact about your favourite Marvel films and characters every day.

