Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton To Tie The Knot Soon After The Pandemic Ends?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for five long years. The couple met on the sets of ‘The Voice’ in 2015 and later that year, their affair was the front-page news for all the tabloids. Lately, the couple has been making headlines for their wedding.

Yes, you read it right. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can’t wait any longer to exchange vows with each other. The couple is getting married after the pandemic.

A source close to US Weekly revealed that Gwen and Blake are waiting for Coronavirus guidelines to get over and get married as soon as possible. “Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted,” the insider added.

She’s waiting for the Catholic Church officials to annul her last marriage with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale as religion plays utmost importance in her life. She will wait “no longer how long” it will take revealed the source.

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends,” the source continued. “She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom.”

“It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile,” the source added. “It could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

Although there’s no official confirmation to the same. Last year also, a source close to Star Magazine revealed that the country singers had a low-key wedding and that Gwen was trying to conceive Blake’s baby. All those were nothing but rumours.

Let’s wait for the official announcement until then.

