Avengers: Endgame’s THIS Scene Ft. Robert Downey Jr & Team Captured ‘5 Stages Of Grief’ BREAKING Every Fan’s Heart

Avengers: Endgame is more than just a film for Marvel fans. It’s an emotion that fans can’t get over. From Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man’s sacrifice to Chirs Evans’ Captain America’s time travel – we went through some real trauma. But another thing that left fans disappointed was Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) death. But we’re sure that you missed out on this one detail. To begin with, it’s heartbreaking.

Remember the moment when our Avengers discussed Natasha Romanoff’s death? A fan has now decoded the entire situation and pointed out something really interesting. Our squad members here actually represent 5 stages of grief – denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. How? Read on.

The fan explains the same with Thor’s dialogue that says, “Why are we acting like she’s dead? We have the stones right? As long as we have the stones we can bring her back, right? So, stop this sh*t! We’re the Avengers; get it together!” This stage represents denial.

Furthermore, when Hulk in anger flings a bench across the lake, there comes the second stage (anger). Steve Rogers aka Captain America after that promises that their friend Black Widow’s sacrifice will be worth it. There it is – BARGAINING!

The scene follows with Iron Man aka Tony Stark being devastated, which represents depression. Hawkeye or Clint Barton then comes forward and denotes acceptance. He says, “We can’t get her back. It can’t be undone. It can’t…. Look, I know that I’m way outside my pay grade here. But she still isn’t here, is she? It can’t be undone. Or at least that’s what the red, floating guy had to say!”

This literally moved fans who went all praises for the observation.

Meanwhile, Marvel has released the Phase Four of their films. Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness are some of the upcoming projects.

