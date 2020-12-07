Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island released in 2019 and 2017, respectively. Since then Legendary Pictures has been teasing to bring together both monsters for the first time in their shared universe, in their next film Godzilla vs Kong.

New footage has been surfaced on the internet and it appears that the two monsters are barreling towards each other. In the clip, Godzilla can be seen swimming while Kong appears to be in a chain around his neck. The clip also emphasizes the colour palette that shows Godzilla drenched in dark blue and Kong against the bright orange sky. The clip appears to be from footage screened during CCXP. A logo for Godzilla vs. Kong also reportedly released during the screening.

Take a look at the clip below:

Footage of Godzilla vs Kong pic.twitter.com/FHzuve75Wf — Rick (@RickDaSquirrel) December 6, 2020

While the official plot synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla vs Kong will see Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Demián Bichir, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry in important roles. The film is expected to be released in theatres on May 21, 2021.

Warner Bros. earlier this week that all their 2021 films, including Godzilla vs Kong, will be released in theatres and HBO Max on the same day. Interestingly, the film will be available on the platform for free for a month, reports Screen Rant.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to be released in theatres as the film is basically designed to have theatrical experience for the viewers. Now that film will be released in theatres as well, fans can now enjoy the ultimate theatrical experience.

