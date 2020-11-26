Ever since Godzilla: King of the Monsters that released last year fans have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment of the franchise. The film helped set up the MonsterVerse’s biggest crossover, now there’s an update regarding latest instalment Godzilla vs Kong.

The latest instalment will see Godzilla and a much bigger Kong square off. The film’s cast includes the returns of Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and others from previous instalments. Initially, Legendary and Warner Bros. had planned to release the film in theatres in March this year, however, due the release date was scrapped long before COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

Later reports claimed that the makers of the film Godzilla vs Kong have shifted the November release to May 2021. However, now The Hollywood Reporter, claims that the makers are eying for a digital release of the film. The streaming giant, Netflix, reportedly offered Legendary $200 million to gain the rights to the film, but WarnerMedia struck a counteroffer that will bring the film to HBO Max.

The report also claims that the makers are looking to release digitally since U.S. theatres will be fully back in business by May next year, and the studios will be facing a pile-up of major releases that were pushed due to the pandemic. Moreover, Legendary is now bearing the cost of carrying an unreleased big-budget film. While Warner Bros. only holds per cent stake in the movie, it controls the release.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, Warner Bros. spokesperson had reportedly told the publication, “We plan to release Godzilla vs. Kong theatrically next year as scheduled.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth entry in the series, to be released in theatres, since the film is basically designed to have theatrical experience for the viewers. If it had to miss out on a theatrical release, which seems much likely to be released on the streaming platforms, many blockbuster films are expected to follow the suit.

