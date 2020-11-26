Michael B. Jordan, who was recently named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, spotted travelling with Lori Harvey right before the Thanksgiving holiday, instantly sparking off dating rumours. They seemed to have disembarked from a Delta aircraft that had arrived from Los Angeles in her Georgia hometown on Wednesday.

The development comes a few days after it was reported that Lori’s former boyfriend Future has a new girlfriend. The model, who is also known to be the daughter of Steve Harvey, now videotaped and pictured with Michael in Atlanta, resulting into speculation that the pair of famous figures are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday together.

The Shade Room that shared the video on Instagram showed that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey got the celeb treatment, as they exited down a staircase to the tarmac. They also had their face masks on and hoodies up. The two apparently dressed for comfort during the flight as they were seen wearing sweatpants and matching sweatshirts, with Lori in lighter grey and Michael opting for a darker grey. While she wore slip-on sandals, her alleged beau opted for black sneakers.

After their arrival, the pair headed straight to an awaiting car, where the Black Panther star was seen helping Lori with her luggage. While he had his own belongings in a backpack. The social media personality also carried her trusted pillow.

Take a look at the video shared by The Shade Room:

Meanwhile, it is not clear as to when Lori Harvey and Future decided to call it splits, but it was reported that the pair broke up just a few months ago back in August. Previously, it was also reported that she was in a relationship with Diddy as they were spotted together in Italy in 2019.

On the other hand, Michael B. Jordan had recently revealed to People that he’s looking for a woman who has to have “a sense of humour, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not.” He further stated, “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

