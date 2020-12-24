Warner Bros recently shook the industry with their huge announcement. It said that all their 2021 films will have hybrid releases which means they will release in cinemas along with its OTT release on HBO Max. Now they have made another major announcement regarding the release of their much-awaited films like Furiosa i.e. a prequel of Mad Max Fury Road and the adaptation of The Color Purple Broadway musical.

Advertisement

As per the announcement, Furiosa – Mad Max Fury Road prequel will hit the cinemas on June 23, 2023. In the same month, WB’s Coyote vs. Acme will release which is a hybrid live-action and animated film about the Looney Tunes character. Another major film, The Color Purple will release in December 2023.

Advertisement

Furiosa is based on the character played by Charlize Theron and stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as the titular warrior. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and will be directed by George Miller. At the same time, The Colour Purple will be directed by Blitz Bazawule. The film is an adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical, based on Alice Walker’s book and Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film. It will be produced by Spielberg himself along with Oprah Winfrey are among the producers.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 has released in India today. The film had its paid previews yesterday which received good response considering pandemic. The Gal Gadot led superhero film has collected 1 crore approx from its paid previews and the good thing is that it’s on par with the opening of previous WB film Tenet’s Day 1 business in India.

Wonder Woman 1984 is looking towards good performance in the extended festive weekend and is surely set to give 2020 a nice end.

The film stars Gal Gadot in lead along with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and others.

Recently director Patty Jenkins said that she is hoping to use Wonder Woman 1984, to add to the conversation on how each of us can discover the hero within. “I hope that people come to the film and love it, of course. But I also hope that everyone gets something more out of it as well,” Jenkins said.

“I want it to be a great time and a great superhero film experience, but I also hope to use our film to add to the conversation in this world about how each of us can find the hero within. That’s what this world needs, so I’m so happy to get to be a part of that thought process,” she added.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office Predictions: Aims To Surpass First Day Of Tenet, Benefit For Next 10 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube