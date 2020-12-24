This year more than ever taught us the importance of cinema in our lives. When the doors were closed and stepping out felt like a far fetched dream, we found our escape in films. Hollywood in 2020 like every industry majorly shifted it’s base to digital and the content bloomed there. We have spent 2020 waiting for Christopher Nolan’s ambitious Tenet to hit theatres to watching I’m thinking of ending things on Netflix. This year taught us the need for a big screen and the boon that the digital medium is.

Hollywood in 2020 was more about the voice. Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat to Margot Robbie in Birds Of Prey had a lot to say. Today as we near the end of this rollercoaster of a year, let’s find out which was the best Hollywood film of the year. Below are 8 nominations and a poll in the end. Don’t forget to drop your vote.

BIRDS OF PREY

Harley Quinn has been a monster of her own ever since she parted ways with the Clown Prince, Joker. Directed by Cathy Yen, Hollywood film Birds Of Prey shines with women power. Unlike other Suicide Squad ensembles, this one follows Quinn as she joins hands with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to rescue a young girl from a wicked gangster.

EXTRACTION

Let’s just say it out loud, Netflix would have regretted if Extraction wouldn’t have happened. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Rudraksh Jaiswal, the Russo Brothers project went on to be the biggest project for the platform. Tracing the journey if a man on a contract to save a child, Extract is too much of adrenaline for us. Plus it brought Hemsworth to India, what more do we want.

DA 5 BLOODS

Every bit of Hollywood Director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods reflects representation. The fact that the film begins with Muhammad Ali and ends with Martin Luther King Jr is pretty evident. Also starring later Chadwick Boseman, the film is about a group of black man dealing with a situation in the backdrop of the Vietnam war. This one rides too strong on emotions.

TENET

Why do you even need an introduction for this one? We waited for this for aeons it seems. Christopher Nolan’s ambitious and most awaited Tenet hit theatres across the in different time periods. If you expecting me to give you a summary for this Robert Pattinson and John David Washington starrer, you need a heart and some humanity in there.

HAMILTON

I doubt the Hollywood list could have been so diverse if not the pandemic. In a first a recorded Broadway play Hamilton is getting a nomination and deservingly so. Created and performed in lead by Lin Manuel Miranda, Hamilton based on the founding fathers of America is a treat for musical lovers. As said, the content this year had a voice and a voice that sung its message in this case.

TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

The Whole World Is Watching! … Aaron Sorkin metaphorically and literally showed us how to make a film that could bring change. Trial Of The Chicago 7 is about the seven defendants put on trial for the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Consisting of one of the most talented ensemble that includes Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll, Sacha Baron Cohen and others is a film that will give you goosebumps.

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

What can be more better, awakening, laugh riot yet responsible than watching Sacha Baron Cohen’s ideology flow straight for 2 hours? Borat sequel that made its way to our screen in a line is Cohen saying “I risked my life to make this for you, you better invest at least hours”. Sacha anyways deserves to be in this list for turning a mask into a mankini, even COVID-19 dreaded of him that day.

THE PROM

The cast includes Meryl Streep. I can literally leave it here, and this film could still be worthy of all the nominations. The Prom is somewhere between La La Land and Hamilton. A musical that becomes a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. A self-obsessed group of theatre artist are set on a mission of helping a girl to take her girlfriend to the prom.

