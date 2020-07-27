FRIENDS Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Motivate Fans For Elections In An Adorable Way!

The US Presidential elections are coming soon and the cast of popular sitcom Friends – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow – have taken to social media to spread it awareness.

Lisa Kudrow who is famous for playing Phoebe Buffay in Friends took to Instagram and shared a smiling picture with Courteney and Jennifer. Along with the picture she wrote, “Friends don’t let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration .#registerafriendday @iamavoter”

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller also posted an adorable boomerang in which Jennifer Aniston is saying something in her ear and then all three of them face the camera to speak. “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter” she wrote along with the boomerang which had “Friends don’t let friends skip elections.” highlighted on it.

Jennifer Aniston also created awareness around the election day by sharing a throwback picture of her as Rachel Green from Friends. Sharing the picture in which Rachel can be seen giving a shocked reaction, she wrote, “When you realize there are only 100 days until election day”

In her next story, she also shared a post about “Friends don’t let friends skip elections.”

She also shared Courteney Cox’s post about the same. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, everyone is desperately waiting for Friends Reunion episode which is all set to be shot in August. The reunion episode will bring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry together. The special episode will stream on HBO Max.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!