Lala Kent Unfollows Fiancé Randall Emmett, Deletes All Their Pictures: "I Have Done It, But I Cannot Undo It"

‘The Row’ actress, Lala Kent left her fans in a state of shock on Sunday when she deleted every photo of her fiance, Randall Emmett, from her Instagram page. The couple got engaged in September 2018. Kent and Emmett were first set to get married on April 18 but postponed their wedding until July due to the pandemic.

On the weekend, the 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star deleted all photos of Emmett, unfollowed him and posted an Instagram Story. In the story, she seemed to lament about her life being ‘a mess’ and that she intended to ‘begin a searching & fearless moral inventory.’

The now-deleted story read: “Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

An hour later, Lala returned to Instagram to clarify that her post was not ‘cryptic’ and that it was the ‘fourth step prayer.’ The fourth step prayer is part of the 12-step program for substance abuse. This story of hers read: ‘My stories are not “cryptic”. My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program each day.’

After Lala’s unfollow on Sunday, Randall posted to his Instagram story to assure their worried fans that he and Lala had not called off their engagement by resharing a post made by a fan of the pair.

Lala recently opened up about her struggle with substance abuse, and insisted that she has ‘made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink.’

