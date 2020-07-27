Russell Crowe Feels Guilty Of Winning The Oscar For Gladiator Due To THIS Reason

Russell Crowe, who is in the promotional phase of his film Unhinged, is speaking his heart out about several things. The actor has now opened up about his Oscar victory as the Best Actor for Gladiator. Crow opened up that he feels guilty of winning the Academy Award back in 2001 and below is the reason.

Russell Crowe’s acting calibre needs no validation. 2001 hit Gladiator happens to be the film that brought his talent in the limelight. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he recently saw the Ridley Scott directorial. He opened up how grateful he felt as he realised the part it has played in raising his profile that led to other opportunities.

Russell Crowe feels that the person who deserved all the accolades and the spotlight was Ridley Scott and not him. Talking to Today, the Gladiator actor said, “It was a humbling experience, man, because I’m watching it and so much changed in my life. I got so many pats on the back, and, you know, I got some big awards and all that, and obviously that sort of stepped me up to a different level for quite some time.”

“But I watched that movie, and it’s a director’s film. It was one of those moments of, ‘Why did I get all the attention when the Academy Award belongs to Ridley Scott?’ It’s funny because some days it feels so close, and other days it feels like another lifetime all together,” Russell Crowe added.

Even if Ridley Scott didn’t bag the best director, Gladiator went on to create history at the 2001 Academy Awards. The film won four Oscars in total.

