Jennifer Lopez Shares She Was In Tears On Her 51st Birthday, Here's Why!

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday recently and it was a celebration for all her fans too. The actress & singing sensation celebrated her big day amid lockdown but she was overwhelmed with joy since she got a chance to celebrate with her family & friends. Fiance Alex Rodriguez, twins Emme and Max, and soon-to-be stepdaughters Natasha and Ella were a part of the celebrations.

It was indeed a special day for Jennifer who took to the Instagram stories and shared that she was in tears of joy. Thanking everyone for making her day beautiful, she shared a picture of flowers and wrote, “Crying tears of joy! Thank you for the best day!”

On her 51st birthday, Jennifer Lopez received a bundle of wishes from her fans all over the world. After compiling them together in a more than 11 minutes video, JLo shared it on Instagram and thanked everyone. Her message for fans read as saying, “Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes! As I watch and read through all of them, I can’t help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But what’s the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It’s mah birthday!!! ❤️✨”

It was indeed a special day for Jennifer Lopez but being a fitness freak, she didn’t skip the workout on this day as well. Sharing a post-workout mirror selfie with her fans, she wrote, “Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness! ✨💪❤️”

Isn't that amazing?

