FRIENDS Stars Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Have An Adorable Way Of Inspiring Everyone To Wear Masks

Actress Jennifer Aniston and her gal pal Courteney Cox have asked their fans and followers to wear masks in the wake of coronavirus. Covid-19 cases are increasing every day, more so in the USA. Today, it has become more of a necessity to wear masks and maintain safety in your daily life.

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox, who starred together in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, made a cute PSA on wearing masks. The cute video also starred Courteney’s two dogs.

You can see the two pooches playing with masks in the video. Statements appear on the video, with one of her dogs ‘saying’, “Just put it on.” The other ‘replies’, “No.” The former says, “I’ll make it worth the while. Come on now.” They seemingly agree.

See the adorable video feat Jennifer & Courteney yourself:

Jennifer & Courteney who played Rachel Green and Monica Geller in FRIENDS, ended the video by wearing the masks. Even their dogs were seen wearing masks.

Jennifer Aniston has been eagerly promoting wearing masks on her social media account. Earlier in July, the starlet uploaded a selfie in which she is seen wearing a black mask. She wrote below the picture, “There are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!