FRIENDS Trivia: Here’s How Much Time It Took To Shoot A Single Episode Of The Show

FRIENDS started in 1994 and came to an end in 2004. However the cult classic American sitcom never really came to an end thanks to the undying love audience has for it. In fact, in the past some years the boundaries of FRIENDS have only expanded and more people have joined the already huge fan club.

Continuing the trend of sharing some interesting trivias about the much-loved show, here’s one more for all of you.

As we all know, each episode of FRIENDS is somewhere 20-25 minutes long. But do you know it would take hours to shoot each one of them? Yes, as per factinate.com, each episode of the show used to take around 5 hours to be shot as several scenes required multiple takes. Changing sets was another challenge and it used to take 20 minutes for that.

Interestingly, it was all done in front of the live audience so that the impact of jokes can be judged beforehand. The only thing they didn’t shoot in front of the audience was cliffhangers so as to not spoil the story for fans.

Created by David Crane & Marta Kauffman, the show starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow & David Schwimmer in the lead as they played their iconic roles of Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller respectively.

The show had 10 immensely successful seasons and a reunion episode is all set to be shot in August. It will stream for the global fans of FRIENDS later on HBO Max.

