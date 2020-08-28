FlashbackFriday: ‘If The World Was Ending’ This Should Be The Last Song On Your Playlist

What if we ask you what’s keeping you sane amid this pandemic and lockdown? For us, it has to be music. While everything around was changing so rapidly, there was just one thing constant and i.e. music. And today, we bring you a song which is very close to our heart and this should be the last song on your playlist and it’s ‘If The World Was Ending’ by JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels.

Sometimes all you need is just one song to bring you thousands of memories and flashbacks and this one song can give a high like no other high and downer like no other downer.

The song was released back in 2019 and immediately became the talk of the town because of the relatable AF lyrics.

The lyrics of ‘If The World Was Ending’ are as follows:

“I was distracted and in traffic

I didn’t feel it when the earthquake happened

But it really got me thinkin’, were you out drinkin’?

Were you in the living room, chillin’, watchin’ television?

It’s been a year now, think I’ve figured out how

How to let you go and let communication die out

I know, you know, we know you weren’t

Down for forever and it’s fine

I know, you know, we know we weren’t

Meant for each other and it’s fine

But if the world was ending, you’d come over, right?

You’d come over and you’d stay the night

Would you love me for the hell of it?

All our fears would be irrelevant

If the world was ending, you’d come over, right?

The sky’d be falling and I’d hold you tight

And there wouldn’t be a reason why

We would even have to say goodbye

If the world was ending, you’d come over, right? Right?”

Aren’t you in love with those words already?

Take a look at the video here:

If you still haven’t heard the song, we insist you do and thank us later.

Trying to get over someone, maybe? Give your heart sometime, sweetheart. It deserves to heal and feel this way.

