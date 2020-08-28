Blackpink & Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Is Finally OUT & We Are Jumping With Joy

The much anticipated Blackpink and Selena Gomez song “Ice Cream” has been finally released for fans to enjoy. Fans had received what they had expected in terms of its fun quotient. The teaser video of the song was earlier released on Thursday.

Blackpink and Selena Gomez song “Ice Cream” music video comes after dropping all hints on social media about what to expect from the highly anticipated collaboration. Needless to say, the girls did not disappoint in giving us the upbeat tune melt our eardrums.

The new music video offers the colourful scenery, sporty outfits, and retro props, which is much similar to the iconic “California Gurls” music video by Katty Perry. The music video shows us a cutesy ice cream truck and retro-inspired outfits as well.

Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” is in sync with the K-pop band’s signature style. The new music video is bright and catches your eye instantly.

The South Korean girl group, during a video call with the former Wizards of Waverly Place star, had revealed that they’ve “been a big fan of [Gomez] for a long time.” The “Past Life” singer, who had also been part of the video call, had also responded by saying “I’m so stoked, This is a big, big dream for me and I can’t wait.”

This is not the first time that the South Korean girl group had collaborated with an American pop star. Earlier this year, Black Pink had collaborated with Lady Gaga for a track, which was part of her album Chromatic titled “Sour Candy.” The band has also previously collaborated with Dua Lipa.

Blackpink’s band members consist of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The band was formed in 2016 and gained global recognition with their music video for “How You Like That”.

