Human beings should be grateful that happy and cute pets surround them. It’s these goofballs that manage to take away all our stress and stay loyal to us. One cannot be mad at their pets, and hence, they become our best pals. Sometimes, more important than our human best friend. Ana de Armas got herself two cute doggos named Elvis and Salsa.

If one takes a look at the Knives out actress’ Instagram account, there are wonderful pics of her pets. She is one of my favourite Instagram pages to follows. Sometimes, she also shares adorable videos, boomerang and pics of her pooches. Elvis has been with Ana for more than 5 years, and Salsa became a part of her life this year.

Elvis is a cute white Maltipoo breed. One look into Ana de Armas‘ pet’s eyes and you’ll be captivated with its adorable-ness. The actress loves her pal a lot and also celebrated his birthday recently. This year, she welcomed a new member Salsa to her family. Salsa is a mixed Havanese breed and already fan favourite.

Ana de Armas is a happy dog mom of two tiny dogs whose cuteness can’t be described in words. Since March, the actress has spent lockdown with beau Ben Affleck. The duo was often spotted taking a stroll together. Along with their giggles and PDA, they were even snapped with one of the actress’ pets. It’s good to see the Argo actor being a fan of her pets too and accompanying them to the park.

Take a look at some lovely pics/videos of Armas’ pet dogs:

Don’t you feel like adopting one of Ana De Armas’ pets? With pets and pals like this, one can find joy and happiness.

Which celebrity do you want us to cover next in Celebrity Pals? Let us know in the comments below.

