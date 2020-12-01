Actress Abby Dalton, who was well known for her television roles on the sitcoms Hennesey and The Joey Bishop Show, passes away at the age of 88. Reportedly, the veteran actress died on November 23 due to prolonged undisclosed illness in Los Angeles.

Dalton began her career making an appearance in several Roger Corman movies, including The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyage to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent (1957). She was also an original and longtime panellist on The Hollywood Squares, which premiered on NBC in 1996.

According to Deadline, the Emmy-nominated actress’ rep, Sue Procko, confirmed that the actress passed away on November 23. The actress had worked for two seasons on the CBS sketch comedy program The Jonathan Winters Show, wherein she played the role of Calamity Jane opposite Don Murray and Guy Stockwell in The Plainsman (1966). It was a remake of the classic Gary Cooper-Jean Arthur 1936 Western.

Abby Dalton also portrayed the role of Hal Linden’s character;s wife in the pilot for the ABC comedy Barney Miller. However, she was later replaced by Barbara Barrie when the show was undergoing a midseason replacement in January 1975.

Dalton had made appearances on the CBS primetime soap opera Falcon Crest, which was created by Earl Hamner Jr. The show, which was set in the Nappa Valley, saw the actress play the role of the older daughter of Jane Wyman’s Angela Channing and mother of Lorenzo Lamas’ lazy playboy Lance Cumson.

Abby Dalton, previously during an interview with Los Angeles Times in 1988, said, “I was never really fond of any of [those films], quite honestly. I was so naive and such a novice. The first time I ever walked on to a soundstage was to play the lead in one of his films.”

The late actress is survived by Her daughter, Kathleen Kinmont, who was married to Lamas (her mom introduced them) and starred with the son of Arlene Dahl on the ’90s TV show Renegade. Apart from her daughter, she is also survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack D. Smith; their sons Matthew and John; grandchildren Mac, Jack and Ayden Grace; and great-grandson Mathias.

