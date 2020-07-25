Elon Musk Is Back To His Erratic Twitter Behaviour & Lady-Love Grimes Is Mighty Pissed

Elon Musk is becoming infamous nowadays for his vague social media posts. Continuing his legacy, the SpaceX CEO tweeted another goofy line. But looks like this time, the man has gone too far as he wrote “Pronouns s*ck”.

In a now-deleted comment to the post, Elon Musk’s GF Grimes seems to have given an earful to the father of her child. Commenting on the tweet shared by Musk, Grimes wrote, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

While Grimes was very quick to delete her comment, screenshots of it are still going viral. Meanwhile, for the lucky few who are unaware of Elon Musk and his Twitter rant, his latest tweet comes days after his “Twitter Sucks” tweet.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

I bet no one on 🌹 Twitter even *has* a guillotine! Poseurs … — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

🌹 Twitter sucks — Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

But it looks like not just Grimes, but Twitteratis in general are done with Elon Musk and his bullshit on the microblogging site. While one user commented, “F*ck Off” another shared a rather hilarious meme which could possibly be most of us reacting to Elon Musk right now.

Check out some of the reactions to the billionaire CEO’s Twitter posts:

Fuck off. — ethan (@CrankGameplays) July 25, 2020

Mfers with pronouns in their bio coming to ree at this tweet: pic.twitter.com/ANwxcuxeu5 — Jose #UseCodeHive 🐝🐝 (@xX_Jose_XD_Xx) July 25, 2020

For those of you who have joined in late, Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed a blushing baby boy with an exceptionally unique name amid cheating rumours of Musk with Amber Heard.

Do let us know your thoughts about Elon Musk and his Twitter posts in the comments section below.

