WWE: Summerslam 2020 At TD Garden Of Boston Is OFFICIALLY Cancelled, What's Next?

Apart from Wrestlemania, Summerslam is considered to be another big event for WWE. After a not-so-impressive Extreme Rules 2020, fans are awaiting the month of August to arrive to taste the hardcore action of Summerslam 2020. But guess what, there’s an expected piece of bad news coming in.

Originally, the event was supposed to take place at TD Garden in Boston. But owing to the ongoing pandemic condition, the event has been cancelled at the respective location. This move comes in as expected since previous pay per views too were cancelled from the scheduled venues due to COVID- 19 and have been shifted to performance centre.

But if not at the originally scheduled location, then where? Is it the performance centre once again? We guess it’s not there this time. As per the reports, it is learnt that WWE’s management will be locking some other secure location for Summerslam 2020, where they would be able to find a live audience.

If this is a plan B, then we would be very thankful for WWE’s management!

Speaking of the official announcement of Summerslam getting cancelled, WWE’s statement reads, “In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming,” as per PWTorch.com.

