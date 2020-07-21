Former WWE Diva Dasha Gonzalez On Meeting 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson: "I Very Awkwardly Said Hi & Ran Away"

Currently signed with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), Dasha Gonzalez, is best known for her time with WWE as a backstage interviewer and ring announcer. Recently, she opened up about her experience of meeting Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and her time at the rival brand.

Dasha Gonzalez recalled her backstage meet with The Rock, which turned out to be really awkward. On working with both WWE and AEW, Dasha said that more than the company, she is representing the wrestling community. She also added that the wrestling community is like a family.

Dasha was speaking to Wrestling Inc. narrating the awkward meeting with The Rock. She said, “I had met The Rock one time talking to Roman Reigns on a case backstage before TV one day. I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Dasha.’ I very awkwardly said hi and ran away. I didn’t really get to meet him. It was pretty cool to be able to chat with him and receive encouragement from him.”

On representing the wrestling community, Dasha Gonzalez said, “Not only being a former performer for WWE, but now with All Elite Wrestling. I thought, ‘Many, I’m representing the company I work for. I’m representing the wrestling community.’ I wanted to do the best I could and prove to everyone I’m an athlete. I’ve been training in the ring as well too. I have always been very athletic too. So having that bond. Wrestling community is like a family regardless of whatever organization you’re in.”

“We all have a common love for sports entertainment, wrestling, being active, putting on a show. Often wrestlers get a bad rap. ‘We all know wrestling is fake.’ You have to be an athlete in order to compete in the ring. Hopefully, we’ll open new eyes,” she added.

